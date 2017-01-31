Pay raise bill includes $65,000 housing allowance for governor
The governor would get not just a $35,000 salary increase but also a $65,000 housing allowance under the pay raise proposal that Massachusetts legislative leaders are rushing to put into place this week - measures that Governor Charlie Baker intends to forgo. Baker vetoed the pay raise proposal last week, but lawmakers are likely to have the votes to override the veto and push the package into law this week.
