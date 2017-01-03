Patrick urges Senate committee to rej...

Patrick urges Senate committee to reject AG nominee sessions

Read more: Lowell Sun

Former Gov. Deval Patrick, who once faced off in an Alabama courtroom against Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions, wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday accusing the senator of "quasi-judicial activism" that Patrick says makes him unfit to lead the Justice Department. Patrick, the former two-term governor of Massachusetts and civil rights attorney in the Justice Department under President William Clinton, opposed Sessions in an Alabama voting rights case in 1985 when Patrick worked as a staff lawyer for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

