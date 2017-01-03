Overturned Mass. verdict cited in Bridgegate appeal
APPEAL IN WORKS: Bridget Anne Kelly, former deputy chief of staff for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, is consoled by her lawyer Michael Critchley. Two former deputies of Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who were found guilty for their roles in the so-called Bridgegate scandal, are using a recent decision from a Massachusetts federal appeals court in a bid to have their convictions tossed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Dec 30
|Donald duck Von T...
|27
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 30
|Fish Have Whiskers
|267
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC