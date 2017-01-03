Our View: Everyday folks can be heroes

Reading about this year's selections for outstanding citizens of the year for SouthCoast and its individual communities over the past two weeks again stirs readers to remember that we have so much good around us, and so many good neighbors. This year's stories about the Teacher, Youth, Women and Men of the Year were filled with exploits of retirees, volunteers, advocates, government employees and more who for years have been doing work in our communities to make them safer, cleaner, happier and stronger.

