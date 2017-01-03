Official: Rioting prisoners in Shirle...

Official: Rioting prisoners in Shirley were 'getting ready for war'

A state official in Massachusetts says several dozen inmates at a maximum-security prison armed themselves and were "getting ready for war" during a disturbance at the facility. Secretary of Public Safety Daniel Bennett says the incident began with a fight Monday between two inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center and quickly escalated when 47 inmates refused orders to return to their cells.

