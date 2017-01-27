Obamacare's legacy now in hands of Re...

Obamacare's legacy now in hands of Republicans

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

On health reform, Barack Obama achieved that which eluded the Democratic Party for a century. The Affordable Care Act created a government guarantee of access to health care for all Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up... 10 hr Cops are degenerates 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Tue Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Jan 18 Democrats R LIARS 36
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 3
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC