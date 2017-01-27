Obamacare's legacy now in hands of Republicans
On health reform, Barack Obama achieved that which eluded the Democratic Party for a century. The Affordable Care Act created a government guarantee of access to health care for all Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|10 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC