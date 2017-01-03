NY man faces sex trafficking charges ...

NY man faces sex trafficking charges in Mass.

Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A New York man charged with holding two women at a western Massachusetts hotel and forcing them into prostitution has been held on $175,000 bail. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 43-year-old Charles Robinson, of Peekskill, at his arraignment to charges including trafficking a person for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution.

