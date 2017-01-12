Northeast U.S. Temperatures Rising De...

Northeast U.S. Temperatures Rising Decades Ahead of Global Average

Read more: University of Massachusetts Amherst

Results of a new study by researchers at the Northeast Climate Science Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst suggest that temperatures across the northeastern United States will increase much faster than the global average, so that the 2-degrees Celsius warming target adopted in the recent Paris Agreement on climate change will be reached about 20 years earlier for this part of the U.S. compared to the world as a whole. NECSC postdoctoral researcher Ambarish Karmalkar and geosciences professor Raymond Bradley's study explores how climate across the U.S. will be affected by the recent Paris agreement to limit global average temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees C, or 2 degrees C above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

