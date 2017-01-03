New Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Hears from ApplicantsJanuary 09, 2017 |
Harsh winter weather and warm summer days are on the minds of the Community Preservation Committee this year. Of the eight projects applying for Community Preservation Act funding for fiscal 2018, three share the common theme of preserving historic sites damaged by the annual freeze-thaw cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 26
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC