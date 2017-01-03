'Nature Loves Courage' at Peeler Art ...

'Nature Loves Courage' at Peeler Art Center, Feb. 7 - May 11

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

"Nature Loves Courage," an exhibition coming to DePauw University's Richard E. Peeler Art Center, brings together ten emerging New York City artists who step boldly into the outside. The work interprets nature through the lens of the City and deals with the untamed natural world, constructed landscapes, and human interventions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dick Spit 17 hr Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Sat Luscious Laurie 43
News Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up... Jan 27 Cops are degenerates 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Jan 18 Democrats R LIARS 36
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,395,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC