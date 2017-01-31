Mysterious amnesia cases may have surprising cause
A bizarre cluster of cases in which patients in Massachusetts developed amnesia over the past few years may be related to opioid use , health officials report. In total, 14 cases were reported, but researchers say it's likely doctors may have missed others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dick Spit
|Sun
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|Jan 27
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC