Mission accomplished: Mass. probation...

Mission accomplished: Mass. probation officer delivers WWII medals to veteran's family in Fla.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

During a ceremony held at a local monument dedicated to veterans, Sylvia received replicas of the four World War II medals stolen from his late father in a New Bedford assisted living facility more than four years ago. Sylvia received the medals from Mark Costa, a Fall River probation officer who worked with local officials in Massachusetts to obtain replicas of those medals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump catalogue of failure Fri Donald duck Von T... 31
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 26 Queen Marchetti 266
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,702,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC