Mission accomplished: Mass. probation officer delivers WWII medals to veteran's family in Fla.
During a ceremony held at a local monument dedicated to veterans, Sylvia received replicas of the four World War II medals stolen from his late father in a New Bedford assisted living facility more than four years ago. Sylvia received the medals from Mark Costa, a Fall River probation officer who worked with local officials in Massachusetts to obtain replicas of those medals.
