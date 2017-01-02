Medicaid may bar seniors' trust funds to pay for extras
Hundreds of disabled seniors in Massachusetts may soon face a daunting choice if they want services under the state's Medicaid program: Ditch the trusts they set up to pay for extras, such as dental work and a home health aide, or risk losing public benefits. MassHealth, the state's Medicaid health insurance program for nearly 2 million low-income and disabled residents, is considering changes in eligibility requirements that would make it harder for residents older than 65 to establish special-needs trust accounts and still qualify for nursing home care and other health services from state and federal government agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Dec 30
|Donald duck Von T...
|27
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 30
|Fish Have Whiskers
|267
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC