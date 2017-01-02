Medicaid may bar seniors' trust funds...

Medicaid may bar seniors' trust funds to pay for extras

Hundreds of disabled seniors in Massachusetts may soon face a daunting choice if they want services under the state's Medicaid program: Ditch the trusts they set up to pay for extras, such as dental work and a home health aide, or risk losing public benefits. MassHealth, the state's Medicaid health insurance program for nearly 2 million low-income and disabled residents, is considering changes in eligibility requirements that would make it harder for residents older than 65 to establish special-needs trust accounts and still qualify for nursing home care and other health services from state and federal government agencies.

