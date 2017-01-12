Massachusetts weighs doing away with ...

Massachusetts weighs doing away with winter time shift

14 hrs ago

Lacking authority to change the laws of physics to allow more sunlight on the darkest days of winter, a special commission is instead considering whether Massachusetts should change the laws of man and observe daylight saving time year-round.

