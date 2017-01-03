Massachusetts to begin Uber, Lyft driver background checks
Tens of thousands of drivers for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will begin undergoing what Massachusetts officials say are the country's most stringent background checks. The checks are set to launch Friday and will be overseen by the state.
