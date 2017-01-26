Massachusetts Senate voted in favor of legislature pay raise
Stein knows of someone to help the legends find the Spear of Destiny, but is it too risky to get them involved? BOSTON - Acting less than 24 hours after the House, the Senate on Thursday voted 31-9 in support of an $18 million package of pay raises for lawmakers, judges and constitutional officers, with Democratic leadership securing a veto-proof majority that all but assures the bill will become law even if Gov. Charlie Baker vetoes it. The House passed its pay raise bill on a 116-44 vote and the Senate passed its proposal with three Democrats joining all six Republican senators in opposition.
