Massachusetts Senate voted in favor of legislature pay raise

BOSTON - Acting less than 24 hours after the House, the Senate on Thursday voted 31-9 in support of an $18 million package of pay raises for lawmakers, judges and constitutional officers, with Democratic leadership securing a veto-proof majority that all but assures the bill will become law even if Gov. Charlie Baker vetoes it. The House passed its pay raise bill on a 116-44 vote and the Senate passed its proposal with three Democrats joining all six Republican senators in opposition.

