Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up teen

A Lowell police officer has been suspended for six months without pay for using unnecessary force against a 16-year-old student at a city high school last fall. The city manager tells The Sun that Patrolman David Pender must also complete anger management training and has been barred from serving as a school resource officer.

