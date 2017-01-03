Massachusetts man accused of shaking infant, causing trauma
Police say Anthony J. Mansolilli, of Lowell, told investigators in November he was watching his 3-month-old daughter when she began crying. Mansolilli is said to have admitted to shaking the child after the cries would not stop.
