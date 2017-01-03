Massachusetts eyes lofty electric car goal
Over the next eight years, Massachusetts energy officials hope to see the number of electric vehicles on Bay State roads swell from 8,000 to 300,000, a goal that is supported by various programs and initiatives. “We expect to see rapid year-over-year growth,” said Judith Judson, commissioner of the Department of Energy Resources.
