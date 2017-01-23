Massachusetts Determination of Need P...

Massachusetts Determination of Need Program - Final Regulations

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health Determination of Need Program has promulgated final DoN regulations Approved by the Massachusetts Public Health Council on January 11, 2017, DPH anticipates that the DoN regulations will be published in the Massachusetts Register on January 27, 2017, which will be their effective date. Commissioner Monica Bharel, M.D., MPH emphasized that the overarching goal of these revisions is to meaningfully infuse public health and population health principles within this longstanding health care regulation.

