Massachusetts Bankers Association Charitable Foundation awards BCNC with $5,000 grant
Photo left to right: Irene Ruan, East Boston Savings Bank, Chinatown Branch; Kevin F. Kiley, EVP, Massachusetts Bankers Association; Giles Li, Executive Director of BCNC; Daniel J. Forte, President, Massachusetts Bankers Association; Russell Chin, East Boston Savings Bank Board of Directors. Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center was awarded a grant of $5,000 from the Massachusetts Bankers Association Charitable Foundation.
