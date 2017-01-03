Massachusetts Bankers Association Charitable Foundation awards BCNC with $5,000 grant

Photo left to right: Irene Ruan, East Boston Savings Bank, Chinatown Branch; Kevin F. Kiley, EVP, Massachusetts Bankers Association; Giles Li, Executive Director of BCNC; Daniel J. Forte, President, Massachusetts Bankers Association; Russell Chin, East Boston Savings Bank Board of Directors. Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center was awarded a grant of $5,000 from the Massachusetts Bankers Association Charitable Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.