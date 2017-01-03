Massachusetts awards $5.7 million to fight gang violence
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday the funds will be parceled out to more than a dozen local communities and research organizations. Baker says the Shannon grants support education and employment opportunities for at-risk youth who might otherwise become involved in gangs.
