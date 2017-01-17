Mass. jobless rate hits 16-year low

Mass. jobless rate hits 16-year low

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

The Massachusetts economy added 6,600 jobs in December as the state's unemployment rate continued its downward trend, hitting its lowest level in 16 years. The state's total unemployment rate ticked down one tenth of a percentage point to 2.8 percent last month -- the sixth straight month it has declined, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Wed Democrats R LIARS 36
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Wed guck fays 4
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Tue JustAnObserver 1
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Jan 15 Solarman 2
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Jan 15 JustAnObserver 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC