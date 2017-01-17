Mass. jobless rate hits 16-year low
The Massachusetts economy added 6,600 jobs in December as the state's unemployment rate continued its downward trend, hitting its lowest level in 16 years. The state's total unemployment rate ticked down one tenth of a percentage point to 2.8 percent last month -- the sixth straight month it has declined, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Wed
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Wed
|guck fays
|4
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Tue
|JustAnObserver
|1
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Jan 15
|Solarman
|2
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Jan 15
|JustAnObserver
|267
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC