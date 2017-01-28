Mass. immigration lawyers race to federal courthouse
Two UMass Dartmouth associate professors, both Iranian nationals and Muslim, filed a lawsuit in federal court Saturday night against President Trump, alleging they have been unlawfully held at Logan International Airport as a result of his executive order on immigration that went into effect Friday. The professors, Mazdak Pourabdollah Tootkaboni and Arghavan Louhghalam, are permanent residents of the United States who left the country for an academic conference, the petition said.
