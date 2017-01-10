Mass. had lowest gun death rate in the country in 2015, study says

Massachusetts had the lowest gun death rate in the country in 2015, newly released federal data shows, and advocacy groups on Tuesday attributed to the state's ranking to its tough firearm laws. There were 213 gun deaths in the state in 2015, for a rate of 3.13 per 100,000 residents, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

