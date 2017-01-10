Mass. had lowest gun death rate in the country in 2015, study says
Massachusetts had the lowest gun death rate in the country in 2015, newly released federal data shows, and advocacy groups on Tuesday attributed to the state's ranking to its tough firearm laws. There were 213 gun deaths in the state in 2015, for a rate of 3.13 per 100,000 residents, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Tue
|cappadocia balloo...
|56
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 26
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC