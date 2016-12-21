Mass. Democrats: Lighten up on Trump ...

Mass. Democrats: Lighten up on Trump Inauguration

Massachusetts' uptight, all-Democrat congressional delegation would be wise to follow Gov. Charlie Baker's lead and accept an invitation to President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration on January 20. Baker is showing respect for the Office of the U.S. President and the nation's commander-in-chief, as well as opening the door toward building a relationship with Trump. Baker, a Republican, declined to endorse Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

