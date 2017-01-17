Mass. delegation troubled by bleak pi...

Mass. delegation troubled by bleak picture of country

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

President Trump missed a crucial opportunity in his inaugural address to assuage many Americans' fears about his administration and try to close the deep divisions created during the presidential campaign, members of Massachusetts' Democratic congressional delegation said yesterday. Rather than reaching out to all Americans in his speech, Trump "painted a bleak picture of America that I strongly disagree with and coupled it with further promoting withdrawal of America from the world stage," U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... 10 hr USA Today 1
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Jan 18 Democrats R LIARS 36
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 3
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 1
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Jan 15 Solarman 2
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Jan 15 JustAnObserver 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,129,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC