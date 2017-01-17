Mass. delegation troubled by bleak picture of country

President Trump missed a crucial opportunity in his inaugural address to assuage many Americans' fears about his administration and try to close the deep divisions created during the presidential campaign, members of Massachusetts' Democratic congressional delegation said yesterday. Rather than reaching out to all Americans in his speech, Trump "painted a bleak picture of America that I strongly disagree with and coupled it with further promoting withdrawal of America from the world stage," U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas said in a statement.

