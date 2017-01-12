Man who served time for Clinton threa...

Man who served time for Clinton threat is arrested; dad dead

A man who served prison time for a threat to kill President Bill Clinton and who was wanted over the death of his 83-year-old father in Massachusetts has been arrested in New Jersey. Prosecutors in Worcester , Massachusetts, say initial reports indicate Glenn Armstrong was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck that ran out of gas in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

