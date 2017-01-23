Man shot by police after bank heist sues town, officers
A Massachusetts man charged with driving the getaway car in a 2014 bank robbery has filed a $750,000 lawsuit against the town of Arlington, the officer who shot him, and the police chief. The Boston Globe reports that James Riley, of Quincy, says in his complaint filed in Middlesex Superior Court that he surrendered to police unarmed and had no idea his passenger was the suspect in an Arlington bank robbery.
