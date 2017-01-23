Man arrested after discovery of $20M cash held without bail
A Brazilian man arrested in connection with the discovery of about $20 million in cash hidden inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment has been held without bail. A judge on Monday ruled that 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha is a flight risk and held him on a charge of conspiring to commit money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Mon
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|1
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Jan 15
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC