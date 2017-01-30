Logs: Trump supporters targeted nearly as much as Hillary Clinton backers
Contrary to expectations, state Attorney General Maura Healey's hate crime hotline drew nearly as many complaints from backers of President Trump as it did from Hillary Clinton supporters in the first two weeks after the election, a Herald review found - with some using the phone number to troll Healey about her proposed assault weapons ban. Records for the first two weeks, released in response to a Herald request, show 21 complaints from people reporting threats or harassment from Trump supporters, while 15 people called to report incidents targeting Trump supporters, a review showed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dick Spit
|Sun
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|Jan 27
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC