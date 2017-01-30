Logs: Trump supporters targeted nearl...

Logs: Trump supporters targeted nearly as much as Hillary Clinton backers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Contrary to expectations, state Attorney General Maura Healey's hate crime hotline drew nearly as many complaints from backers of President Trump as it did from Hillary Clinton supporters in the first two weeks after the election, a Herald review found - with some using the phone number to troll Healey about her proposed assault weapons ban. Records for the first two weeks, released in response to a Herald request, show 21 complaints from people reporting threats or harassment from Trump supporters, while 15 people called to report incidents targeting Trump supporters, a review showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dick Spit Sun Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
News Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up... Jan 27 Cops are degenerates 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Jan 18 Democrats R LIARS 36
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,528 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC