Logs: Trump supporters targeted nearly as much as Hillary Clinton backers

Contrary to expectations, state Attorney General Maura Healey's hate crime hotline drew nearly as many complaints from backers of President Trump as it did from Hillary Clinton supporters in the first two weeks after the election, a Herald review found - with some using the phone number to troll Healey about her proposed assault weapons ban. Records for the first two weeks, released in response to a Herald request, show 21 complaints from people reporting threats or harassment from Trump supporters, while 15 people called to report incidents targeting Trump supporters, a review showed.

