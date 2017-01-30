Local politicians, school leaders, speak out against Trump's immigration order
State and local officials spoke out Monday in response to an executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump on Friday, which essentially bans immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dick Spit
|Sun
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|Jan 27
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC