Letter: Mitt's zero-sum reasoning

13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Like the typical politician, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney presents us with a false choice from the outset : Either you're for education reform or you're for the money-grubbing teachers' union that stifles it. Reasoning like this demonstrates a naA ve lack of awareness of the matrix of challenges that must be addressed for there to be any substantive improvement in education: poverty, single-parent homes, nutrition, health, unequal educational resources, language barriers, institutionalized over-testing and paucity of arts education are but a few.

