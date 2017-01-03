Legislature looks to limit home-grown...

Legislature looks to limit home-grown pot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

BOSTON - Massachusetts cannabis cultivators, recently legitimized by the legalization of marijuana, could soon find themselves having to cut back on the size of their home grow operations.  The Legislature - which along with Gov. Charlie Baker has already delayed full implementation of the legalization law by six months - is expected to amend the law approved by voters in November, with a higher tax rate on marijuana sales at or near the top of the list of likely alterations.  But Senate President Stanley Rosenberg, during an interview on the Merrimack Valley's WCAP radio Tuesday morning, suggested the Legislature will consider reducing the current home growing limit of six marijuana plants per adult or a maximum of 12 per household.  "It's legal now to have 12 plants in your home, but the advocates understand that this is likely to be debated in the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) 20 hr cappadocia balloo... 56
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 26 Queen Marchetti 266
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,972 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC