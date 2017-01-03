Legislature looks to limit home-grown pot

BOSTON - Massachusetts cannabis cultivators, recently legitimized by the legalization of marijuana, could soon find themselves having to cut back on the size of their home grow operations. The Legislature - which along with Gov. Charlie Baker has already delayed full implementation of the legalization law by six months - is expected to amend the law approved by voters in November, with a higher tax rate on marijuana sales at or near the top of the list of likely alterations. But Senate President Stanley Rosenberg, during an interview on the Merrimack Valley's WCAP radio Tuesday morning, suggested the Legislature will consider reducing the current home growing limit of six marijuana plants per adult or a maximum of 12 per household. "It's legal now to have 12 plants in your home, but the advocates understand that this is likely to be debated in the ... (more)

