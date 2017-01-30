Lawmakers aim to block sheriffa s pla...

Lawmakers aim to block sheriffa s plan to use inmates on Trumpa s wall project

Read more: WWLP

A Massachusetts sheriff's controversial offer of inmate labor to help with President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico has encountered pushback in the state Legislature. Responding to the offer Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson announced earlier this month, Sen. Michael Barrett filed a bill that would require sheriffs sending anyone in their custody out of Massachusetts to first receive approval from state officials.

