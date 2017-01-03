Jury sentences Massachusetts carjacking killer to death
A drifter convicted of killing two Massachusetts men in 2001 carjackings was sentenced Monday to death in one of the slayings and life in prison in the other. Gary Lee Sampson was first condemned to die in 2003, but a judge later granted him a new sentencing trial.
