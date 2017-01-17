January 17, 2017 - Mass. governor signs bill aimed at boosting...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 13 signed legislation aimed at promoting the sale and use of electric vehicles in the state. According to a news release from Baker's office, Senate Bill 2505 works to increase access to zero-emission vehicle charging stations for the general public by prohibiting owners of public charging stations from charging users a subscription or membership fee and requiring the use of payment options available to the general public.
