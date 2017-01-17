January 17, 2017 - Mass. governor sig...

January 17, 2017 - Mass. governor signs bill aimed at boosting...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Public Power

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 13 signed legislation aimed at promoting the sale and use of electric vehicles in the state. According to a news release from Baker's office, Senate Bill 2505 works to increase access to zero-emission vehicle charging stations for the general public by prohibiting owners of public charging stations from charging users a subscription or membership fee and requiring the use of payment options available to the general public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 5 hr Fox8598 36
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Sun Solarman 2
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Sun Singledad 2
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Sun JustAnObserver 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,043 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC