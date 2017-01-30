image description
Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox were among 80 in Massachusetts selected by the national magazine Best of the best: Four of Berkshire Healthcare's skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts have been named among the best in the commonwealth by US News & World Report. In the Berkshires, Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox were among 80 in Massachusetts selected by the national magazine.
