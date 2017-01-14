Hundreds march for - Trans and Queer ...

Hundreds march for - Trans and Queer Liberation'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Speakers addressed the crowd from the steps leading from the Common to the State House for about an hour and a half before marching to Copley Square. "We want to address issues within the trans and queer community," said Spinney, who uses they/them pronouns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 5 hr SirPrize 30
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... 17 hr Solarman 2
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... 18 hr Singledad 3
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) 18 hr JustAnObserver 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Sat bedava sat 58
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,792 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC