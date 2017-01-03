Higher wage fosters lower expectations
While advocacy groups cheered the state's $11-an-hour minimum wage that went into effect in the new year, there is lingering uncertainty about the effects of that change. Experts say it is difficult to predict an exact impact on employment and the economy at large as a result of higher wages, but some employers, particularly those running local retail and service businesses, are wary they will struggle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Fri
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 26
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC