Harvard's ART Institute suspends admissions
Harvard University's ART Institute, a graduate program in theater, has suspended admissions after the US Department of Education gave the program a "failing" grade for burdening its graduates with unmanageable levels of student debt. In an announcement last week, the Education Department listed Harvard's ART Institute among hundreds of college and university programs across the country that did not meet federal regulations governing the amount of debt students can accrue when measured against their expected earnings.
