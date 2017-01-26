Greylock Mill: Parking lot up next
Work at the Greylock Mill on State Road will charge ahead thanks to City Council support and state funding. The city was awarded a $2.81 million MassWorks grant in November to provide a boost to the Greylock Mill's developers as they look to renovate the massive former manufacturing complex into event, commercial, residential and hotel spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|16 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC