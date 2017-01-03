GOP chair doubts Democrats have 'A Te...

GOP chair doubts Democrats have 'A Team' governor candidate

14 hrs ago

Democrats who are now mulling a bid for governor hail from the lower echelons of the party, according to the chairwoman of the Massachusetts Republican Party. Kirsten Hughes, the Quincy City Council president elected to lead the state Republican Party in 2013, suggested Democrats lack a candidate of the political caliber of Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican expected to run for re-election in 2018.

