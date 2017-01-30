Former top official under Patrick run...

Former top official under Patrick running for governor

Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

The race for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018 get a jolt on Monday when Jay Gonzalez, a former state budget chief under Deval Patrick, plans to make his candidacy official, becoming the first formal entrant as the party looks for a viable challenger to Gov. Charlie Baker. Gonzalez, who served in Patrick's Cabinet before leaving to run the health insurer CeltiCare, will kick off his campaign by traveling around the state to meet with people and hear the concerns of residents, according to a copy of the announcement provided to the News Service.

