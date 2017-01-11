Former Sen. Scott Brown won't head Ve...

Former Sen. Scott Brown won't head Veterans Affairs

7 hrs ago

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, center, and his daughter Ivanka Trump listen to former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown speak during a campaign stop Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Milford, N.H. Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who now lives in New Hampshire, will not be joining the new Trump administration as the secretary of Veterans Affairs. President-elect Donald Trump, in his first press conference since winning the November election, said he has chosen David Shulkin, a doctor and the undersecretary for health at the VA under President Barack Obama, to lead the VA.

