Former AG Coakley: DraftKings added more than 100 jobs
Former Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley is planning to tell a Beacon Hill commission that Boston-based daily fantasy sports operator DraftKings has added more than 100 jobs in the state. Coakley, an adviser to the company, is scheduled to testify before the Special Commission on Online Gaming, Fantasy Sports Gaming and Daily Fantasy Sports Tuesday at the Statehouse.
