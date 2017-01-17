Former AG Coakley: DraftKings added m...

Former AG Coakley: DraftKings added more than 100 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Former Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley is planning to tell a Beacon Hill commission that Boston-based daily fantasy sports operator DraftKings has added more than 100 jobs in the state. Coakley, an adviser to the company, is scheduled to testify before the Special Commission on Online Gaming, Fantasy Sports Gaming and Daily Fantasy Sports Tuesday at the Statehouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... 2 hr JustAnObserver 3
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 2 hr JustAnObserver 1
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Mon Richard 35
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Jan 15 Solarman 2
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Jan 15 JustAnObserver 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC