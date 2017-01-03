Farm owner's son faces animal cruelty charges; Ayer's cleanup tab at $107G

After a farm was declared a public nuisance, the buildings condemned and a no-trespassing order went into effect, a family member of the owner faces criminal charges and the town is in the hole, so far, for nearly $107,000. Eight animal-cruelty charges were filed in Ayer District Court on Wednesday, Dec. 28, said Town Administrator Robert Pontbriand during Tuesday's selectmen's meeting.

