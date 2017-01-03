Farm owner's son faces animal cruelty...

Farm owner's son faces animal cruelty charges; Ayer's cleanup tab at $107G

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Home

After a farm was declared a public nuisance, the buildings condemned and a no-trespassing order went into effect, a family member of the owner faces criminal charges and the town is in the hole, so far, for nearly $107,000. Eight animal-cruelty charges were filed in Ayer District Court on Wednesday, Dec. 28, said Town Administrator Robert Pontbriand during Tuesday's selectmen's meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump catalogue of failure Dec 30 Donald duck Von T... 27
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 30 Fish Have Whiskers 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,279

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC