Experts have only a hazy idea of mari...

Experts have only a hazy idea of marijuana's myriad health...

Researchers combed through more than 10,000 scientific studies to examine the various health effects of marijuana use. More than 22 million Americans use some form of marijuana each month, and it's now approved for medicinal or recreational use in 28 states plus the District of Columbia.

