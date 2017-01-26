Eversource Proposes Rate Increases an...

Eversource Proposes Rate Increases and $400 Million in Grid Modernization Investments

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On January 17, 2017, Eversource Energy filed a petition with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities that would increase base distribution rates for its 1.4 million electricity customers across the Commonwealth. The company's proposal states that it would increase a typical residential customer's total monthly bill by approximately seven percent in eastern Massachusetts and approximately ten percent in the western part of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Tue Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Jan 18 Democrats R LIARS 36
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 3
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 1
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Jan 15 Solarman 2
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC