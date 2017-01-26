Eversource Proposes Rate Increases and $400 Million in Grid Modernization Investments
On January 17, 2017, Eversource Energy filed a petition with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities that would increase base distribution rates for its 1.4 million electricity customers across the Commonwealth. The company's proposal states that it would increase a typical residential customer's total monthly bill by approximately seven percent in eastern Massachusetts and approximately ten percent in the western part of the state.
