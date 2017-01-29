Elizabeth Warren: Trump's order should go - in the dust bin of history where it belongs'
Senator Elizabeth Warren rallied a crowd of thousands in Boston on Sunday, telling them that she would fight against President Donald Trump's controversial order for a travel ban. "We will not stop fighting until this executive order is tossed in the dust bin of history where it belongs," Warren said to raucous cheers.
